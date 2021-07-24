Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, a digital transformation and IT solutions company today announced being ranked 63rd on the Best Workplaces in Asia 2021 list by Great Place to Work.

The Great Place to Work® Institute has established its distinct identity since 1992 as a global authority on workplace culture. Their widely acclaimed Trust Model is considered as Global Standard on determining best places to work, and the key parameters evaluated include credibility, respect, pride, camaraderie, fairness. In the largest collection of people experiences in Asia, over 3.3 million team members from across 16 countries in Asia and the Middle East were surveyed to determine the Best WorkplacesTM in the region. 200 highest ranked companies from Great Place to Work® Best WorkplacesTM National lists across the region were named as the Best in Asia. This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership.

Mr. Joseph Anantharaju, Exec. Vice-Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said “To be ranked among the top Asian Best Workplaces is indeed an honor. With our innovative people and customer-focused practices, we shall continue to strive towards greater heights of excellence”

Mr. Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “I am delighted that Happiest Minds has been recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute yet again. A culture of mindful listening has always been our hallmark. I am thankful to the Happiest Minds volunteering team of Mithra – the Good Samaritan, for their support during these challenging times”.

Mr. Sharon S. Rajkumar, Ph.D., VP & Happiness Evangelist, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are happy and grateful to be recognized among the Best Workplaces in India and in Asia. Our happiness and mindfulness ethos held together by our values SMILES – Sharing, Mindful, Integrity, Learning, Excellence, Social Responsibility – defines and guides us.”

Happiest Minds has regularly featured in the Best Places to Work rankings for India for the past 5 years. The company is the first Indian IT firm that has been conceptualized as a ‘Mindful IT Company’ that sees it as a logical extension of its happiness brand positioning. It is a reflection of the company’s pioneering endeavor to being and doing mindful in its approach towards its people, customers, shareholders, and the community.