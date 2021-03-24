Happiest Minds Technologies Automates GRC for Cutover UK

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a digital transformation and IT solutions company today announced that along with Alyne, it has delivered a digital transformation platform for Cutover UK, a leader in Work Orchestration and Observability. As part of this project, Happiest Minds will automate SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance which will enable Cutover with a competitive advantage as a SaaS provider and provide greater assurance to their customers, demonstrating their commitment to Cyber Security trust principles. The alliance will thus form core support of Cutover’s digitization journey and provide assistance to the company’s mission to automate their Governance, Risk & Compliance processes as well as become SOC 2 certified.

Mr Craig Gregory, Cutover CISO and Co-Founder, said, “Managing governance, risk and compliance is more important than ever and working with Alyne-Happiest Minds alliance means that Cutover can operate with confidence, with the controls in place to achieve SOC 2 compliance. This is significant not just for our own internal controls but also assures our customers that we have the alignment, accreditation and technology structure to maintain effective governance across the board.”

Happiest Minds uses Alyne’s SaaS-based automated Controls Assessments and Risk Management functionality to enable digital transformation and automation for enterprises in the GRC space. This strategic partnership will help customers effectively reduce risk exposure, increase business efficiency, and save on cost. Happiest Minds’ GRC consultancy capability combined with Alyne’s SaaS solution creates a strong value proposition for organisations wishing to modernise and create a sustainable GRC strategy. Through this partnership, we aim to further develop customer relationships by providing necessary best practices, additional use cases and capabilities in the Governance, Risk and Compliance space – placing those organisations that we work within an optimal position.

Mr Vijay Bharti, SVP, Head of Cyber Security Practice & CISO of Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “Alyne’s content-rich control library, powerful dashboard along with Happiest Minds’ strong expertise in GRC domain, global delivery capabilities, provides best of the breed GRC automation capability to our customers. Leveraging the same, Cutover UK would be able to bring in efficiency while demonstrating their commitment to managing risk and complying to regulatory requirements effectively.”

“Through strategic partnerships such as these, the value of Alyne’s platform for GRC automation is further expanded in both expertise and professional services. Together with Happiest Minds Technologies, we look forward to assisting Cutover in becoming SOC 2 Type 1 certified and strengthening their commitment to Cyber Security trust principles,” said Mr Cyrus Ardeshirian, Head of Partnerships, Alyne.