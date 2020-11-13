Google Cloud Announces Database Migration Service

Google Cloud has announced its serverless Database Migration Service (DMS) is available in Preview, enabling customers to migrate MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server databases to Cloud SQL from on-premises environments or other clouds. For early customers like Samsung Electronics, DMS makes migrating their databases easy, cost-effective, and reliable.

Gartner predicts that by 2023, 75% of all databases will be on a cloud platform1. However, commonly used database migration offerings are costly, hard to set up, and error-prone. They frequently require additional provisioning for migration compute resources, introduce new complexities during the migration process, and can’t guarantee data fidelity.

DMS is designed to be reliable and simplifies network connectivity. The serverless offering eliminates the typical need to provision and pay for migration-specific compute resources. The easy-to-use, guided experience eliminates the need for customers to read through lengthy documentation in order to set up their network. Customers can take advantage of its native replication capabilities and avoid incompatibilities between source and destination, especially for metadata operations.

“As organizations modernize their infrastructure and advance their digital transformation strategies, migrating mission-critical operational databases that power their business success is crucial,” said Andi Gutmans, General Manager, and Vice President, Engineering, Databases at Google Cloud. “Database migration is a complex process for most businesses. With Database Migration Service, we’re delivering a simplified and highly compatible product experience so that, no matter where our customers are starting from, they have an easy, and secure way to migrate their databases to Cloud SQL.”