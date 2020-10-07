Goldmedal Electricals Launches Artio Range of Switches

Goldmedal Electricals, the home-grown fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company, has introduced its latest Artio range of switches which is a new addition to its economical AIR modular range. Over the years, the brand Goldmedal Electricals has become synonymous with the introduction of innovative and technology-driven products.

In keeping with the design aesthetics of Goldmedal’s AIR modular range, the Artio switches are minimalistic in appearance. Having an ingenious design, they consist of either completely circular or a combination of semi-circular switches embedded within a square frame. Once installed, the switches appear as perfectly proportioned circles, either individually or as a combination. The unique shape of the Artio imparts a very elegant and timeless appeal.

Commenting on the launch of the Artio switches, Mr Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said, “We are delighted to launch the Artio switches as a new addition to our AIR modular range. Being the pioneers of switches and systems, we understand that in today’s time, convenience and aesthetics are the two most crucial aspects in home decor. With the Artio switches, we aim to offer our customers an effortless blend of style and substance. The Artio switches will add a new dimension to their home décor with its perfectly symmetrical design and flawless function. It is a product that will set the benchmark for standard switches at a cost effective range.”

Like all Goldmedal modular products, the Artio switches too can be easily retrofitted within an existing Goldmedal modular plate. The Artio switches are available at select retail outlets at a starting price of Rs. 98/-. Recently the company also launched innovative Wi-Fi Router + Extender which is a smart solution for all your internet connection needs.