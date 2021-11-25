GMNG clocks in 300% month-on-month business growth

GMNG, a startup gaming platform that operates in the fast-growing field of Esports and real money games, will soon emerge to be one of the leading firms in the industry, owing to its stupendous month-on-month business growth. After a humble start in the month of August, the firm has been experiencing high-paced growth, having earned 100k+ installs within a period of less than three months since inception.

The gaming platform attempts to give Esports companies more control of their communities and allow them to better serve their customers by improving the monetization factor of their games. Additionally, they offer real money games on the same platform so that users can regularly earn money and not wait for slots in big tournaments.

What started as a team of two, now boasts of a workforce of more than 15 experienced working professionals from the gaming space. Owing to their exponential growth GMNG plans to add 30+ plus technical and ops team members in the next quarter.

Sharing views on achieving this milestone, Amann Bhalla, founder of GMNG, said, “Achieving 3x month-on-month business growth is, certainly, a matter of pride for all of us. It is due to the efforts of our team and the support of the users that we have been able to grow at this speed consistently and intend to keep doing so. We are constantly working on our product and the entire customer experience and have aggressive hiring plans to keep adding the best talent from the online gaming space to the GMNG team. With this milestone in our journey, we feel all the more empowered to expand and diversify our operations. Also, this exponential growth in business and workforce strength will further motivate us to push our limits and increase our customer base by introducing more games each month. “

Aakash Taneja, Head of Product at GMNG, shared, “We have only scratched the surface with Esports in India this year. There are Esports communities on platforms like discord and YouTube with untapped potential for monetization. We at GMNG are adding value to these communities by helping them productize their audience. On the same platform, we also offer the shortest format of real money games which, in turn, will help in increasing user engagement.”

Thriving in the gaming industry with a customer-first approach, the organization plans to develop and introduce more interesting games to its portfolio each month for the growing customer base. In addition, the company is in the process of adding some revolutionary formats in the Indian online gaming space, which will give its customers the maximum bang for their buck.

GMNG takes pride in sharing that they aspire to walk towards the path of success by aiming at 1Mn+ installs by the end of 2022.