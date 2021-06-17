GlobalLogic Appoints Rajesh Rai as VP – People Team and Head of HR, India

GlobalLogic announced the appointment of Rajesh Rai as Vice President – People Team and Head of Human Resources, India, GlobalLogic. In his new role, Rajesh will be spearheading the company’s HR transformation, Learning & Development, Change Management and D&I & Sustainability initiatives for India. He takes over from Neeru Mehta who has been elevated to the role of Head of Organizational Effectiveness, a new function within the GlobalLogic’s ecosystem focusing on Global Learning & Development, Talent Management, Organizational Development and Change Management. Congratulating Rajesh on his new role, Mr Sumit Sood, Group VP & Head of APAC, GlobalLogic, said, “We are very happy to welcome Rajesh Rai to the GlobalLogic family. GlobalLogic has always attracted brilliant leaders who have demonstrated their leadership skills, expertise and have led their team members towards enabling them to make a difference in today’s time. With Rajesh’s experience of two decades, we are more than confident that his appointment will enable GlobalLogic to further the company’s vision and drive a winning culture of purpose driven initiatives. We welcome Rajesh to the team.”

Rajesh has worked with various blue-chip organizations where he has led Human Resources and People Transformation Engagements across numerous leading global organizations such as Eicher Motors, Expedia, United Colors of Benetton, Adobe Systems, Ernst & Young, and Arthur Andersen. Before joining GlobalLogic, he was associated with Accenture as Head of HR for their Consulting business in India, along with India Corporate Functions. He enabled HR interventions & strategies for a huge workforce, that focused on crafting industry leading HR practices, commissioning large-scale transformational change and redefining employee experience through Human Capital strategies, Culture, Performance Achievement, Leadership, Diversity and Inclusion. On his appointment, Mr Rajesh Rai, VP – People Team and Head of HR, India, GlobalLogic, said, “I am extremely thrilled to join GlobalLogic. On this new journey, I am looking forward to strengthening GlobalLogic’s numerous initiatives where the employees are placed at the centre of everything the company does. We continue to live in these unprecedented times, and it is astonishing to see our employees unitedly stepping forward to brace challenges together and positively impact the world around us. I am excited to build new frontiers that will bolster the company’s vision in building a ‘humans and people first’ culture, drive employee experience, nurture diversity and inclusion, and transform the employees’ and company’s growth journey.”