GlobalLogic Acquires ECS Group

GlobalLogic, a provider in Digital Product Engineering, announced that it has acquired ECS Group, a leading digital transformation and DevOps consultancy. Headquartered in London, ECS delivers digital solutions that harness the latest cloud technologies, with a focus on Digital Engineering, Data Analytics and Customer Experience. The company serves multiple industries, with particular expertise in the banking and financial services sector.

With the acquisition of ECS, GlobalLogic advances its European strategy, expands its Financial Services footprint and adds a host of complementary cloud-centric offerings to its portfolio. ECS brings to GlobalLogic a highly regarded proficiency in cloud architecture and advisory services as well as expertise in leading cloud platforms. Notably, ECS possesses rich Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities, for which ECS is an Advanced Consulting Partner and Amazon Connect Service Delivery Partner. Additionally, ECS holds the DevOps Competency Accreditation from AWS.

“We’re always in search of differentiated companies that enhance our capabilities and expand our reach,” stated Shashank Samant, President and CEO, GlobalLogic. “ECS’s expertise in complex cloud services, its strong position and presence in the UK, and the company’s heritage in regulated industries such as financial services are all valuable additions to GlobalLogic. We are very excited to have the talented ECS team on board to deliver outstanding digital outcomes for our clients.”

Founded in 2008, ECS currently has more than 650 employees worldwide. Its core competence is to enable its clients to leverage cloud technologies and digital engineering to become more customer-centric, nimble and efficient. The company uses Agile methodologies and enterprise-grade DevOps techniques to rapidly deploy and scale teams working on critical client projects. While blue chip retail banks represent the foundation of ECS’s client base, the company also works with marquee customers in other industries such as telecommunications, pharmaceuticals and energy.

“The demand for digital engineering and cloud services continues to grow at an accelerated pace,” said Mark Farrington, Chief Executive Officer, ECS. “Joining GlobalLogic is a game-changer for ECS. With access to a broader set of competencies and global scale, we can address a wider range of client opportunities. With its people-oriented culture, GlobalLogic is a fantastic match for ECS at every level. We are excited to embark on this journey together.”