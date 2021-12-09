GIGAIPC presents Micro-ATX with 10th Generation Intel(R) Core™ Processors

GIGAIPC, an embedded solution-focused subsidiary from GIGABYTE, is launching series of board-level products powered by Intel® 10th Gen. Core processors (Code name: Comet Lake). These next-generation processors deliver a balance of performance and responsiveness in a low-power platform built on sophisticated Intel® 14nm process technology.

The 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ processors for IoT applications give you choice, flexibility, and performance at the edge. They also offer long-life availability, embedded use conditions, and selected processors support Intel vPro® Platform features. With increased I/O capacity and the latest DDR4-2933 memory support, these processors deliver the performance required to consolidate multiple workloads. They provide a flexible platform for designing intelligent devices and a mature ecosystem to accelerate the development of your value-add solutions, enabling you to quickly put your ideas into action.

The new uATX-Q470EA supports Intel® 10th Gen. Core™ processors in LGA1200 package up to 95W TDP as well as 4 x DIMMs of DDR4 memory up to 128GB and 2933MHz in dual channels. Given the micro-ATX form factor, it has adequate expansion slots of 2 x PCIe Gen3 x8 (or only 1 x PCIe Gen3 x16 on PCIe x16_A slot as optional), PCIe Gen3 x4, PCIe Gen3 x1, and 2230 M.2 E-Key, 2280/2242 M.2 M-Key. As for storage drives, it can have 4 x SATA 6Gb/s ports (RAID 0/1/5/10) to increase the performance and/or reliability of data storage. In addition, 4 x GbE LAN ports for high-speed data transmit to connect/control network devices, 16 x USB 3.0/2.0 are sufficient for IP cameras, peripherals, connectors or various operating equipment. Its vPro® Platform features and TPM header are ready for security management and functionality, and various I/O ports of RS232 and switchable COM, GPIO and SMBus headers are suitable for any device connectivity