GIGABYTE Reveals New Z590 AORUS Motherboards

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY announced the new Z590 AORUS motherboards which support the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The new motherboards feature up to 20-phase digital power VRM design and an improved Fins-Array II heatsink design. GIGABYTE’s Z590 AORUS lineup is geared with the best power design and thermal management to optimize overclocking performance on the upcoming 11th Gen Intel Core processors. GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards adopt up to 10 layers PCB, on the high-end models, for better heat dissipation. Moreover, the use of Daisy Chain memory routing with an anti-interference design improves the memory overclocking, stability, and overall memory performance. Selected GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards offer feature-rich I/O with an integrated I/O shield as well as the newest Thermal Guard II design, Smart Fan 6 and much more. Performance, power management, thermals, audio, GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards check all the boxes for users seeking to take their computing firepower to the next level.

With PCIe 4.0 support, users can enjoy the high bandwidth, the ultra-high transfer speed, and improved CPU performance on Intel platform. GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards use PCIe 4.0 grade PCBs, PCIe slots, M.2 slots, and controllers for the highest bandwidth quality, which enabling speeds up to 7000 MB/s. Z590 AORUS motherboards equip up to three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with direct connection to the CPU for the highest bandwidth possible. RAID configurations are possible and they could provide access rate of more than 20000 MB/s. GIGABYTE’s patent, Thermal Guard II, is a double sided heat dissipation solution that provides optimal cooling to the PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD modules to prevent thermal throttling under high-speed operation.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards pack features such as the advanced power design which can deliver up to 2100 Amps and provide the best power balance, with up to 20+1 phases which each of them can hold up to 100 amps with its DrMOS power stages design. The diverse power designs can unleash the extreme overclocking performance and unlock the full potential of the new processors. Furthermore, the addition of Tantalum Polymer capacitors improves the transient response of the VRM between high and low loads, increasing the stability and purity of the processor so that users won’t have to worry about overlocking failures caused by unstable power.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards are designed with a renewed focus on heat dissipation. The Fins-Array II design features a redesigned stacked fin heatsink which enlarges the surface area up to 3 times compared to traditional heatsinks and it introduces newly reshaped fins that allow for superior heat dissipation. Direct-Touch Heatpipe II design features a larger, 8mm direct touch heatpipe with shortened distance and increased contact area between the heatpipe and heatsink to speed up heat transfer from the VRM to the heatsink, lowering the temperatures significantly.

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS motherboards implement a new generation LAIRD 7.5 W/mK thermal pad which offers 4x the heat dissipation compared to traditional thermal pads. The metal backplate adds extra sturdiness and rigidity to the motherboard while its nanocarbon coating quickly dissipates heat away from the backside components and the PCB. Reactive Armor is featured on selected GIGABYTE Z590 motherboards. The multiple skived fins and grooved surface provide two times larger dissipation area than traditional design that improves dramatically the heat convention and conduction by allowing more airflow pass through the heatsink.