GIGABYTE Launches Z590 VISION Motherboards

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY announced the new Z590 VISION series motherboards for creators which power the 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The exclusive design of VisionLINK and VisionLINK TB enables the simple connection to pen displays with only one USB Type-C cable, releasing creators from the mess of transmission cables and switches to a neat space. Featuring an optimized power design, thermal design, superior connectivity and high quality components, GIGABYTE Z590 VISION series motherboards provide the remarkable platform for creators.

The VisionLINK technology allows for data and video transmission based on USB Type-C® Interface and it provides power delivery up to 60W. VisionLINK technology lets creators not only without cable clutter, but also the benefit of data, video, and power charging at the same time. One USB Type-C® cable connected, turn the workspace into neat and tidy. VisionLINK TB is an advanced version of VisionLINK technology. It is based on Thunderbolt™ 4 delivers 40Gb/s high-bandwidth speeds, data transferring, video signal, 60W power charging, and daisy chain function to support up to 10 devices connection.

The Z590 VISION series motherboards keep the VISION white styling with exclusive hardware design to provide creators with an improved working efficiency. The Z590 VISION series motherboards inherit GIGABYTE’s leadership in motherboard power design and VRM thermal design, using up to 12-phase direct power design paired with highly durable DrMOS to provide the best power delivery. Solid power pin connectors on the Z590 VISION series motherboards ensure that the power delivery is stable while reducing excess heat during high workload to prevent throttling, and make the processor more stable to avoid downtime due to an unstable power supply. With the new design of the fins-array, direct-touch heat-pipe, large heat sinks and Smart Fan 6, it not only strengthens the thermal effect, but also takes into account the appearance design, allowing the GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards to be both stylish and thermally efficient.

The memory circuits of GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards are embedded within the PCB ground layers while the metal outer layer of the PCB reduces electromagnetic interference so those using dual channel configuration can enjoy high-speed, stable overclocked RAM performance boost above XMP 4800MHz. GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards use PCIe 4.0 grade of PCBs, PCIe slots, M.2 slots, and controllers for the highest bandwidth quality. The select Z590 VISION motherboards equip with three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots which the trace layout comes directly from CPU for the NVMe M.2 SSD, and offers and extreme sequential read speed of more than 20000 MB/s in Windows RAID 0 mode.

Besides taking the lead to implement Thunderbolt™ 4 onboard, GIGABYTE Z590 VISION motherboards also adopt robust expansion for content creators , which includes SuperSpeed USB3.2 Gen2x2, Intel® 2.5G Ethernet, and High Fidelity audio output expansion interface. The Intel® 2.5Gbps Ethernet controller brings ultra-fast connectivity that is 2.5X faster than Gigabit Ethernet. Also, the lineup implements an Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax network adapter to provide Gigabit level wireless network, and paired with high-gain Wi-Fi smart antenna to deliver up to 2.4Gbps transmission speed which offers smoother streaming videos, fewer dropped connections, and more stability. To feature with dual Ethernet LAN and WiFi for creators to have a flexible configuration with high bandwidth and low latency access connectivity. The newest GIGABYTE VISION DRIVE perfectly matches the 20 Gbps high speed transfer of USB 3.2 Gen2x2 to meet the needs of ultra-fast storage from creators.

GIGABYTE Z590 VISION series motherboards are equipped with the high SNR audio engine ALC4080 and the WIMA FKP2 studio-grade audio capacitors to deliver studio-grade audio. GIGABYTE’s exclusive design with DTS：X® Ultra technology delivers high fidelity audio for the most immersive sound experience whether it’s for work or entertainment. From video editing to listening to music, the audio quality is indispensable.