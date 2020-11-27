GIGABYTE Launches Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 Graphics Cards

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY announced the new AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards powered by AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. GIGABYTE launched five graphics cards – AORUS Radeon RX 6800 XT MASTER TYPE C 16G, AORUS Radeon RX 6800 XT MASTER 16G, Radeon RX 6800 XT GAMING OC 16G, AORUS Radeon RX 6800 MASTER 16G, and Radeon™ RX 6800 GAMING OC 16G. These graphics cards are designed to fulfil the demands of different customers. AORUS MASTER features MAX-Covered cooling, LCD edge view and RGB Fusion 2.0. It is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance, customized display and colorful RGB lighting. GAMING OC features the WINDFORCE cooling system and RGB Fusion 2.0. It is the best choice for performance gamers.

AORUS MASTER: The MAX-Covered cooling features 3 unique blade stack fans with a wind claw design and alternate spinning so the air pressure can completely cover the heatsink. The heat dissipation area of the heat-sink is larger than the previous generation. With the big copper plate and seven composite heat-pipes, the heat from the GPU and VRAM can be dissipated quickly. Coupled with GIGABYTE’s screen cooling technology, the extended fins allow air to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system to ensure stable operation. A powerful LCD monitor is embedded on the side of the graphics card, which can be set to enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode or GIF mode. With GIGABYTE software, gamers can edit all kinds of content, or set the monitor to CHIBI Time to enjoy the changes of the little falcon every hour. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows gamers to not only set the lighting effects of the entire graphics card and LCD monitor, but also to synchronize the lighting with other AORUS devices. AORUS MASTER also features aerospace-grade PCB coating, Dual BIOS quiet operation mode and ULTRA DURABLE certified components. It is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance and colorful RGB lighting.

GAMING OC: The GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system features 3x unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes directly touching the GPU, 3D active fan and screen cooling, which together provide efficient heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card at a low temperature at all times, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance at a lower temperature. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow air flow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation. In addition, graphene nano lubricant can extend the fan life by 2.1 times, close to the life of the double ball bearing, and enables quieter operation. RGB fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the color of the lights and various special effects, and synchronize with other AORUS devices. Due to its Ultra-Durable components, cooling technology and RGB lighting, GAMING OC is the best choice for performance gamers.