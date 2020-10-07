Genpact Acquires eCommerce Agency – Something Digital

Genpact, a professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced the expansion of its experience business, Rightpoint, with the acquisition of Something Digital. The addition of Something Digital’s deep commerce expertise to Rightpoint’s customer experience leadership, will further enable the company’s ability to drive experience-led transformation at scale for clients across industries.

This furthers Genpact’s strategy to fuse experience and process innovation to help clients drive end-to-end digital transformation and win in the growing experience economy. Genpact’s acquisition of Rightpoint in 2019, which consolidated its TandemSeven experience business into the Rightpoint brand, created an industry-leading experience firm. The addition of Something Digital expands on that expertise, enabling true end-to-end digital commerce that puts customer experience at the center.

With consumer commerce spending increasing 44.5% year over year, digital commerce has quickly and radically shifted from being one element of a multi-channel strategy to a primary business for many across retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and manufacturing. In this environment, having an agile, experience-centered digital commerce business has become table stakes for survival for clients around the world.

“The shift from offline to online is impacting companies across every industry in a variety of ways, large and small,” said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, enterprise services, at Genpact. “Bringing together Rightpoint’s tremendous experience expertise, with Something Digital’s commerce resources creates a step change in our ability to help clients connect their enterprise front to back to finally be able to solve for experience-led, end-to-end digital commerce.”

As part of Rightpoint, Something Digital’s capabilities will prove critical to future business success as its strategists, engineers, designers, and leaders continue to focus on and provide B2B and B2C companies with experience-driven creative and digital commerce solutions.

“The experience economy rewards organizations that can connect people, process, and technology effectively to deliver the right experience at the right time, and it leaves behind those that cannot. Only by connecting front-end commerce to back-end processes, can organizations create the customer experience that consumers increasingly demand,” said Ross Freedman, chief executive officer of Rightpoint. “This acquisition reinforces our ability to help our clients create competitive advantage, with an end-to-end digital commerce offering that puts customer experience front and center.”

“Something Digital and Rightpoint share a commitment to creating the best commerce experiences possible. Bringing our teams together will increase our collective ability to design winning solutions that drive revenue growth for our clients,” said Greg Steinberg, principal and founder of Something Digital. “We look forward to bringing clients the benefits of our expanded capabilities.”