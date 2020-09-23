GeIL Announces the Co-branded ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory with ASRock

GeIL, Golden Emperor International Ltd, one of the PC components manufacturers is proud to announce the partnership with the motherboard leader, ASRock, in expanding Phantom Gaming product line and launching the co-branded ORION Phantom Gaming Edition DDR4 Desktop Memory. This new product provides frequencies from 2666MHz to 3600MHz with higher capacities up to 64GB (2x32GB) to deliver better performance to hardcore gamers, video content creators, and PC builders.

Since the successful collaboration on the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming EditionMemory in 2019, the next chapter is the ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory. This new product comes with Intel and AMD package versions, as well as tested and optimized on the latest AMD and Intel platforms separately to ensure optimal performance. Per a strict validation process, ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is fully compatible with the ASRock Phantom GamingMotherboard, including the latest high-end B550 PG Velocita, Z490 PG Velocita, Z490 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 and more.

ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is designed to accelerate system gaming responsiveness when the system is full-loaded and satisfies content creators who are thirsting for extra performance.

Available as single 32GB modules or dual module kits with a maximum capacity of 64GB. The ORION modules offer speeds up to 3600MHz at CL16 with voltages ranging between 1.2V and 1.35V depending on module selection.

The meteor shower pattern design stands out against the understated Charcoal Gray heat spreader design, allowing modules fit in most case design and color theme. To avoid collision with CPU coolers, ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory features the approximately standard height heat spreaders and is compatible with most PC cases on the market.

“GeIL has been in partnership with the ASRock Phantom Gaming Edition for years. Today, we are so excited to announce the ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory, which compatible with ASRock’s high-end PG Velocita Motherboard and the Phantom Gaming Motherboard. We ensure our creative engineering results trusted quality for our customers.” said Jennifer Huang, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GeIL.

“GeIL has worked closely with ASRock and launched EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory last year. The new ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory has brought our partnership to the next level, and provided another option which enables the gamers to build a unique Phantom Gaming PC,” said Chris Lee, General Manager of ASRock Motherboard & Gaming Peripherals Business Unit. “The Phantom Gaming Alliance keens to provide the gamers not only unquestionable performance, compatibility, and exterior design, but also a unique gaming experience.”

Backed by GeIL’s lifetime warranty, ORION Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is available in frequencies from 2666MHz to 3600MHz and various kit capacities from 8GB to 64GB. Also, it is fully compatible with the ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel and AMD RyzenTM Motherboard for excellent quality and reliability.