GeIL Announces the Availability of POLARIS RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory Kits

GeIL – Golden Emperor International Ltd, one of the world’s leading PC components & peripheral manufacturers, is proud to announce the launch of their latest Polaris RGB DDR5 Memory providing high-speed modules ranging from 4800MHz to 5600MHz and available in large kit capacities of 16GB to 64GB with excellent heat spreader and stunning RGB illumination for gamers and PC enthusiasts.

“GeIL has been representing gamers and PC hardware enthusiasts for decades. We have put countless hours into developing the new DDR5 memory platform to ensure that desktop and laptop users will get the best performance from day one.” Said Jennifer Huang, the VP of GeIL Memory. “The POLARIS DDR5 is the first RGB illuminated DDR5 memory module available in the market. GeIL has been working closely with all major motherboard makers to guarantee that the new POLARIS RGB DDR5 and other upcoming GeIL DDR5 Memory products have the best compatibility and reliability across both Intel and AMD motherboards, including Z690 and Zen4 platforms.” She added.

GeIL’s next-generation POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory products do not only represent a fundamental frequency/speed upgrade but are designed to deliver unprecedented performance through the combination of larger capacities, enhanced speeds, and broader bandwidth per processor core. Increases in system performance and efficiency are the cornerstones of any new memory generation. GeIL POLARIS RGB DDR5 Memory fully implements the exclusive ORI (Optimized RGB Illumination) design to avoid the light bulb effect across the RGB light bar and bring the user a well-blended and fantastic RGB lighting effect. The heat spreader has three different color themes: Racing Red, Titanium Gray, and Glacier White, which perfectly matches the fluid RGB illumination. Additionally, the physical height of its heat spreader is customized to fit most CPU coolers in the market without any mechanical

interference.