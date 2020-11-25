Garv Malik Wins 2nd Ed of Taiwan Excellence’s Digital Comedy Hunt TechLOLogy Superstars

The wait to see who is India’s TechLOLogy Superstar is finally over as Taiwan Excellence presented the grand prize to Garv Malik, the winner of the second edition of TechLOLogy Superstars– a digital hunt for next-gen performers with comic excellence. Having left the audience in splits with quirky humour, Garv ended up securing the highest number of votes thanks to his ardent fans going on to take home the grand prize of INR 2 lakh. Giving him a tough fight, right till the very end were Akash Gaurav Singh, Arjun Rana, Parijat Sarkar and Raghav Thakkar, who won INR 50,000 each with their rib-tickling content. Being known as the best medicine, the entire contest provided a heavy dose of comedy having garnered more than 500 number of participants, that included standup comics from all over the country and culminated on a highly-successful note.

Structured around the theme of Technology and Indians, the competition witnessed participants shooting a video where they performed a sketch on the above-mentioned topic. This was followed by them uploading this on their respective social media pages and tagging @taiwanexcellence.in along with 3 funny friends and using the hashtags #TechlolSeason2 #TaiwanExcellence #EverydayExcellence #IndiaTaiwanDosti. This large number of entries was finally shortlisted to the final 10 who got the chance to perform in front of popular standup-comedian Atul Khatri – the Guest Judge and Mandar Bhide, the Mentor Judge. It was then soon time for the final showdown with the top 5 winners being chosen by the nation who voted for them via social media with xx ended up as the undisputed champion and India’s TechLOLogy Superstar.

Garv Malik, winner of TechLOLogy Superstars, said, “I want to thank Taiwan Excellence for coming up with this unique concept along with the judges for their constant guidance and last, but not the least, the audience who chose me as the winner of TechLOLogy Superstars. As an upcoming comedian, it truly was an honor for me to work and learn so much from two of the most successful comedians on the stand-up circuit, Atul sir and Mandar sir. They always guided me, right from the start to the very end of the contest and helped me understand the areas that I could improve as far as my content and dialogue delivery is concerned. It is all thanks to their guidance that I ended up winning the title of TechLOLogy Superstars.”

Speaking on the grand finale Atul Khatri – Guest and Jury member, TechLOLogy Superstars said, “Firstly, I would like to say that the entire process of me judging,guiding and working with the participants has been a memorable knowledge-sharing experience that has helped me gain a new insight. The content that these participants haveperformed in front of me and Mandar was simply outstanding and it exceeded my expectations to say the very least. I would only like to congratulate all the participants for being a part of this competition that recognizes the best of comic talent and I thank Taiwan Excellence for having curated and bringing such an interesting concept to us.”

Mandar Bhide – Mentor and Jury, TechLOLogy Superstars commented, “It gives me a great pleasure and pride to judge all the participants that came on-board. This competition is getting better with each passing year making it extremely tough for me, as a judge,to choose the very best because each one of them was a winner in their own right. Each performance hadits own origin, delivery and punch-line which made me fall in love with comedy all over again. I am so glad that I got a chance to be a part of TechLoLogy Superstars again for the second year. I congratulate the winner and the all the other participants who came in and look forward for the 3rd edition of TechLOLogySuperstars.”

With a massive reach of over 40 million audiences last year, TechLOLogy Superstars has gone on to garner more than 500 entries in itslatest edition. Being bigger and better with every passing edition, this one-of-a-kind digital platform is testament to the fact that with everyone looking to feel fit and fine, there is no better tonic for the soul than laughter.