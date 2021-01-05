Gamezop Appoints Joy Nair as Vice President

Joy’s appointment is part of Gamezop’s roadmap to drive growth in India and tap potential opportunities in other global markets.

Gamezop, a multi-game platform, has on boarded Joy Nair as Vice President, to lead its customer engagement and experience lifecycle. Joy has more than 14 years of experience as a Senior Customer Experience Professional. He has spearheaded cross-functional teams to manage large-scale global outsourcing centers and in-house operations across various telecom, payments, e-commerce, and gaming brands such as Junglee Games, BharatPe, Airtel Payment Banks, and Snapdeal. At Gamezop, Joy’s primary role will be to design customer intuitive processes that can boost the customer’s confidence and pave way for stronger brand equity.

This is a strategic appointment from Gamezop to further strengthen its growth momentum over the past six months, with over 40 million monthly users engaging with its product per month. Joy will bring in his experience and expertise of managing dynamic customer expectations, cross-functional team leadership, technology innovation, and large scale strategy to fuel Gamezop’s journey, in India as well as other potential markets.

“With our aggressive focus to expand our network in India and enter new markets, we are excited to have Joy as part of our leadership team,” said Yashash Agarwal, CEO, Gamezop. “Joy comes with in-depth understanding of the market and customer behaviour and we are confident that his knowledge and expertise will be a key ingredient for achieving our immediate and long-term objectives.”

“Gamezop, is one of the few companies in the recent times that is truly disruptive and unique, in terms of business model and growth trajectory”, said Joy Nair, Vice President – Customer Experience, Gamezop. “The idea of making life simpler for the end user and the clear vision of the founders prompted me to join Gamezop. My endeavour will be to work closely with the leadership of Gamezop, and use my experience to deliver frictionless and superlative experience to our users.”

In 2020 Gamezop booked healthy profits and grew its revenue by four times, fuelled by its strong metrics. The sustained momentum for the company came through its unique business model wherein, it doesn’t spend any money to acquire users – instead it powers a gaming section within 1,900+ popular apps and websites. These apps and websites embed Gamezop’s multigame platform, enabling gaming as a feature within their products.