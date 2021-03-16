GameMax Signs Up Nitex Trading as its India National Distributor

GameMax signs up the New Delhi-based Nitex Trading as their India National Distributor. Founded in 2019 and led by Niranjan Kumar Singh, Nitex Trading is also a sub-distributor of Thermaltake; sub-distributor for North and Eastern India regions for Cosmic Vite; and dealer for Aver Media products across India.

Niranjan Kumar Singh comments, “We are excited to be appointed as ND of GameMax. As the ND of Game Max, we will provide across India all their gaming accessories like gaming chasis, chair, cooler, etc and all possible support to the brand. We have over 30 partners all over India. Gaming segment has grown a lot in the last 3 years and is set to grow much more in the coming years. GameMax is a very big Chinese brand, and we are sure that our association with them will place us both in a Win-Win situation and will take GameMax to the next level.”