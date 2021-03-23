GajShield Next Gen Firewall System Retains Prestigious ICSA Labs Firewall Certification

GajShield Infotech, a provider of extensive, all-around security solutions for enterprises, today announced that its GajShield Next Generation Firewall Appliances retained ICSA Labs Firewall Certification following recent security testing.

For over 30 years, ICSA Labs has been the gold standard when it comes to providing security product assurance to end-users and enterprises through testing. “ICSA Labs has built its reputation over the years by offering credible, independent security testing and certification services for security and health IT products, as well as network-connected devices,” said Jack Walsh, security programs manager at ICSA Labs. “Many organizations worldwide endeavor to procure security products tested by a reputable, third-party lab like ICSA Labs.”

It is their rigorous dedication to security testing excellence that sets ICSA Labs apart. It is also why being certified by ICSA Labs for a length of time acts indeed as a badge of honour. One of the most crucial aspects of security systems, firewalls are network security devices that are designed to protect a network from other less trusted networks. In the firewall Lab at ICSA Labs, only those firewall products that meet a set of criteria requirements attain certification.

If ICSA Labs have gained their credibility by providing dependable security testing services, GajShield Infotech has been run with a similar singular mission to “make the internet a safe place to work”. In an encouraging bit of news, GajShield’s firewall family successfully met the complete set of ICSA Labs firewall testing requirements and continues to be ICSA Labs Firewall Certified.

“We take great pride in successfully coming through the rigorous security testing at ICSA Labs. This is a reaffirmation of our efforts as our firewall products have now been certified for 16 years,” said Mr Sonit Jain, CEO, GajShield Infotech. “Our GS firewalls have satisfied all of the testing requirements in both the ICSA Labs baseline firewall and ICSA Labs corporate firewall testing standards. Not only does this reinforce our belief in our firewall system, but it also motivates us as we continually strive to improve our systems. We are thrilled that ICSA Labs has determined that our firewall system continues to meet all their prescribed firewall security criteria and demonstrate that it provides the requisite security policy protection from network threats.”