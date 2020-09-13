GajShield Launched ‘Data Security Firewall’ that Ensures Robust Data Security

In today’s highly uncertain circumstances, the need for best-in-class, high-performance security mechanisms and firewall protection has been felt more than ever in order to make the worldwide web and internet a safe place.Moreover, with the current unavoidable circumstances of working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber-threats, data breaches, and phishing activities are on the rise in an unprecedented manner. To effectively protect data and prevent these malicious activities from adversely affecting businesses, GajShield Infotech—one of India’s leading cybersecurity solutions providers—launched ‘Data Security Firewall’ on10th September 2020.

With Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) becoming almost obsolete, the world now needs an agile firewall system that can not only understand how to protect but what to protect as well. Data Security Firewall is one such state-of-the-art network-based Leak Prevention System equipped with Contextual Intelligence Engine and there are three core aspects to how it functions: Data Visibility, Data Control, and Data Protection.

The firewall’s Data Security Threat Plane expands your visibility into identifying and understanding each data threat vector according to source for both internal and external communications, and regulate these threat channels effectively. Via Data Criticality Health Indicator, the firewall also allows you to assign violation criticality to all your data security policies and monitor data security health on the basis of criticality indicators.

Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech, said, “Data Security Firewall has been designed keeping in mind the rapidly evolving dynamics of today’s most valued asset, being data. Businesses all over the world are facing critical challenges with regards to data protection and last generation of firewalls designed today are not sufficient to combat these challenges. Our Data Security Firewall offers advanced data protection with the help of Contextual Intelligence Engine, it understands the data and its criticality to the enterprise and prevent breach and leak of this critical piece of information. The Data SecurityFirewall also effectively prevents data leaks and data exploitation which stands as a global challenge that has been exacerbated because of policies such as working from home, making businesses vulnerable to data breaches and cyber-attacks. With our highly advanced protection system, I believe that businesses the world over can implement the right security measures in an ever-changing environment.”