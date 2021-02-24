GajShield Infotech Appoints SEA Infonet as Their VAD

GajShield Infotech, a Data Security Firewall solution provider with a global presence, has appointed SEA Infonet Pvt Ltd, as their value-added distributor for India. Catering to the data security requirements in geographic regions in India, Europe, United States, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asian countries, GajShield is one of the key players in leading the firewall space. GajShield is a leading provider in innovating security technologies space and has been at the forefront of building innovative network and data security solutions that help enterprises to implement Data First security architecture and strategy.

SEA Infonet Pvt. Ltd. was founded in 2001 has evolved over nearly two decade as India’s leading IT security value-added distribution company. SEA Infonet has presence across the country with its branches in 11 cities and a network of over 1500 partners (resellers and system integrators) and are proud to have the leaders of every industry vertical as their customers and have been able to retain and add more prestigious names to the list over the years.

This strategic association between GajShield and SEA Infonet will help GajShield in further penetrating the markets and expanding their reach to more businesses that can benefit from data security solutions.

Mr Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech, said, “Our association with SEA Infonet is sure to bring in the much-needed value add that we’ve been seeking in India. Through this partnership, we will be able to reach out to potential clients more easily. We aim to make the best use of the best capabilities of both the companies for boosting our businesses.”

Mr Biswajeet Saha, ‎Director – ‎SEA Infonet Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our strength lies in the fact that we have very good penetration in the Indian market, and over two decades of loyalty that are backed by a very experienced sales, pre-sales, and post-sales team. Our association with GajShield will bring out the best of both the companies and we’re looking forward to a long-term association.”