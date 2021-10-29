GajShield Appoints Mass Infonet as their value-added Regional Distributor for Mumbai and Maharashtra

GajShield Infotech has appointed Mass Infonet Private Limited, as their regional distributor for Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra to facilitate in securing customer networks more efficiently.

Catering to the data security requisites in geographical regions in India, Europe, United States, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asian countries, GajShield has emerged into one of the key players in leading the firewall space. Alongside being the first-in-its-line player to revolutionize the security technology domain, the brand has always been at the vanguard of structuring innovative network and data security solutions aiding enterprises to implement Data First security architecture and strategies. In a bid to expand its footprint in the country Gajshield Infotech is keen on adding a distinguished channel partner to maintain the pace with the country’s growing IT market.

Mass Infonet (P) Ltd. is a next-generation service provider offering integrated solutions that outspread the box selling approach and lends top-of-the-line solutions for designing, optimizing, securing and managing enterprise networks. Conceptualized in 1996 with its headquarters in Mumbai, the brand has an incomparable expertise in catering to the requirements of leading industry verticals like SME, Corporate, Medium and Large Enterprises. With over two decades of expertise in the landscape of Network Integration, the enterprise is committed to maintaining domain knowledge and certifications on a wide variety of industry standard and innovative communication products.

This partnership will profit customers by bringing GajShield’s advanced security solutions to the Indian markets in a much resourceful and scalable way. The engagement will facilitate in revamping network security for a lot of customers by offering the best of network security solutions for a secured linkage. Mass Infonet’s partners too will be able to offer their customers GajShield’s cutting-edge firewall solutions.

Mr. Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech, said, “By associating with Mass Infonet Private Limited, we look forward to a strong penetration in the end-customer space and an amplified market reach. Mass Infonets reliable services and products, dynamic business infrastructure, reach, and comprehensive approach coupled with GajShield’s domain know-how in network security will empower both the brands in reaping mutual benefits”.

Mr. Srinivas Hebbar, MD, Mass Infonet Private Limited, commented, “The tie-up with Gajshield Infotech, a leader in the IT ecosystem will boost our offerings in the Network Security space. Through this alliance, we aim to grow mutually to magnify our enterprise and product portfolio”