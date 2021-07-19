G7 CR Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

G7 CR Technologies announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud. Speaking on the occasion Ms. Jesintha Louis, Director, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are extremely happy to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. At G7 CR we are always trying to offer best services and ensure that organizations benefit from it. We have always believed in offering world-class tools to customer for migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications. This affiliation from Microsoft will strengthen our skills and help in providing businesses with the most advanced developer experience.” Mr Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft, added, “The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. G7 CR Technologies clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”