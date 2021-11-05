G.SKILL Trident Z5 Breaks DDR5-8704 World Record with ASUS ROG Z690 APEX

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd. is excited to claim yet another world record, in close partnership with the ASUS ROG motherboard team, for the fastest memory frequency of an incredible DDR5-8704. This incredible feat was achieved with the G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5 memory on the latest Intel Core i7-12700KF processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard.

Laying claim to the world record for the fastest memory frequency with the latest DDR5 memory, G.SKILL and ASUS worked closely together to achieve an incredible DDR5-8704, using liquid nitrogen to cool the system to subzero temperatures. Solidifying DDR5 memory as the new extreme performance standard, this memory frequency world record was achieved with the new Trident Z5 RGB memory on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard. See below for a screenshot of the world record, achieved by the extreme overclocker “hocayu”: