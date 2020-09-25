G.SKILL Releases New Low-Latency DDR4-4000 CL16 and DDR4-4400 CL16 Memory Kits

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co Ltd, the manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is releasing new high-performance, low-latency memory kits at DDR4-4000 CL16 32GB (16GBx2) and DDR4-4400 CL16 16GB (8GBx2), and available across the Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB, and Ripjaws V series. Engineered with high quality hand-screened Samsung B-die components, these new memory specifications provide more efficient latency options at extreme frequency speeds.

Now available with a larger kit capacity of 32GB (16GBx2), the highly optimized DDR4-4000 CL16-19-19-39 memory specification is an ideal performance upgrade for PC builds intended for gaming and content creation. Optimized with the latest 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and Intel Z490 chipset platform, this new memory kit can be seen validated on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME, MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS, andASRock Z490 AQUAmotherboards with the Intel® Core™i9-10900K, i7-10700K, andi5-10600Kprocessors, respectively,in the screenshots below.

Along with this wave of memory specification updates, is the DDR4-4400 CL16-19-19-39 16GB (8GBx2) memory kit. This newlow-latency CL16 option is an ideal choice for overclockers and enthusiasts who are aiming for a higher benchmark score or a more efficient memory kit. These high-capacity and low-latency memory specifications are available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners now.