G.SKILL Announces High-Performance ENKI Series AIO Liquid Coolers

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co Ltd, the manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals is excited to introduce a new product line of all-in-one CPU liquid coolers, the ENKI series AIO. Named after the ancient Sumerian god of water, the ENKI series AIO is a custom-designed AIO CPU cooler that focuses on high cooling performance by eliminating heat-transfer bottlenecks and engineered to efficiently extract heat from the CPU, through specially-selected low thermal resistance thermal paste, across the custom-tuned convex copper cold plate, and into the high-density radiator via widened low-evaporation coolant tubing. Available in 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm radiator sizes, each ENKI series AIO includes 9-blade hydro-bearing cooling fans, ARGB lighting, and easy-to-install mounting bracket kits.

To achieve high-performance cooling and maximum contact with the CPU, the ENKI series AIO liquid cooler utilizes a custom-tuned convex cold plate design to minimize the travel distance of heat from the CPU through the thermal paste and into the solid copper cold plate. On the other side of the cold plate, stair-shaped high-density micro-fins are used to optimally guide the coolant intake-outtake flow for efficient heat transfer from the cold plate and into the coolant.

In order to quickly deliver coolant between the cooler head and the radiator, high flow-rate coolant tubes with 8mm inner diameter are chosen for the task. Each coolant tube is also constructed with thicker rubber walls for low coolant evaporation and are enclosed in nylon-braided sleeves for durability. The radiator is designed with high-density piping, which increases the surface area to facilitate efficient heat dissipation from the coolant and into the fins for effective cooling. Specifically, the 360mm and 240mm variant is designed with 3~4 more radiator pipes than typical radiators, while the 280mm variant has 6 more radiator pipes.

The ENKI series AIO liquid cooler is equipped with high performance 9-blade hydro-bearing PWM cooling fans, selected for its high static pressure to maintain constant air flow. Included within the accessory pack, is a tube of server-grade thermal paste that features ultra-low thermal resistance, which enables quick heat transfer from the CPU to the copper cold plate.

Each ENKI series AIO liquid cooler is equipped with 3-pin ARGB motherboard connectors, allowing customizable RGB lighting via motherboard lighting control software. Available in 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm, the ENKI series AIO also comes with a 5-year limited warranty. This product line of AIO liquid coolers will be available via G.SKILL distribution partners in 2021.