G.SKILL Announces Flagship Trident Z5 Family DDR5 Memory

G.SKILL International Enterprise, the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is thrilled to announce the newest extreme performance DDR5 memory, the Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 series, tailor-made for the upcoming next-gen Intel platform. Designed for flagship performance and engineered with high-quality, hand-screened memory ICs, the Trident Z5 family DDR5 memory kits will launch at speeds up to DDR5-6400. At the peak of the memory specification stack stands the ultra-low-latency DDR5-6400 CL36-36-36-76 16GBx2 memory kit, constructed with high-performance Samsung DDR5 memory ICs.

The G.SKILL Trident name is widely known for its amazing overclocking prowess, and the Trident Z5 for the DDR5 generation is no exception. Among the extreme performance memory specifications, the Trident Z5 family will include the incredibly low-latency specification of DDR5-6400 CL36-36-36-76 16GBx2, created with high-quality Samsung DDR5 ICs and best-in-class components. Compared to the standard DDR5-4800 CL40, the vast increase in frequency speed and tighter latency pushes DDR5 performance to new heights. See below for a screenshot of the memory kit validation:

Ushering in a new era of memory performance, DDR5 memory introduces unparalleled data transfer speeds compared to the previous generation. At speeds up to DDR5-6400, the Trident Z5 family memory kits are engineered with high-quality, hand-screened DDR5 ICs to achieve extreme memory performance. The Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 series DDR5 memory kits are the ultimate choice for experiencing ultra-high performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms.

The all-new Trident Z5 family incorporates hypercar elements into the iconic Trident heatspreader design, creating a sleek and futuristic exterior. Featuring a black brushed aluminum strip inset into a smooth metallic silver or powdered matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series, the Trident Z5 family memory kits are ideal for any PC build themes.

Trident Z5 RGB series feature a completely redesigned RGB light bar with hypercar-like design elements for a sleeker and streamlined appearance. Customize the RGB lighting and enable lighting effects via the G.SKILL Trident Z Lighting Control software, or sync the module lighting with other system components through supported third party motherboard software.