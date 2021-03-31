G.SKILL Announces Extreme Speed Memory Kits Up to DDR4-5333 for Intel Z590 Platform

G.SKILL International Enterprise announces new extreme-speed DDR4 memory kits that push memory speed to the extreme limits on the latest Intel Z590 platform, including DDR4-5333 CL22 16GB (8GBx2), DDR4-4800 CL17 16GB (8GBx2), DDR4-4800 CL20 32GB (16GBx2), and DDR4-4600 CL20 64GB (32GBx2) under the Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB, and Ripjaws V series. These new DDR4 memory specifications offer a perfect choice for those pursuing extreme memory overclocking performance, building a powerful workstation, or for the ultimate gaming experience.

Dedicated to developing ever-faster extreme overclocking memory, G.SKILL is pushing the 16GB (8GBx2) kit capacity to a blistering speed of DDR4-5333. This demonstrates the remarkable memory overclocking support on the latest Intel Z590 platform, which has been validated on the ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI, ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX, and MSI MEG Z590I UNIFY motherboards with the latest Intel® Core i9-11900K processor.

In the pursuit of the tightest CL timing available at high memory frequencies, G.SKILL is launching a new specification running at DDR4-4800 with an extremely efficient CL17-19-19-39 timing in 16GB (8GBx2), built with high performance Samsung B-die ICs. For a more spacious 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacity, G.SKILL is also launching a high-speed memory kit at DDR4-5066 CL20 for the Intel Z590 platform. This high-speed memory kit is also validated on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII APEX motherboard with the Intel Core i9-11900K processor.

Completing this list of high performance memory kit releases for the latest Intel Z590 platform, is a ultra-high capacity memory kit of 64GB (32GBx2) at a speedy DDR4-4600 CL20. In the screenshot below, this colossal memory kit is validated on the ASUS ROG STRIX Z590-E GAMING WIFI motherboard with the Intel Core i7-11700KF processor. These extreme high-speed memory specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q2 2021.