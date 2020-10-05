Fujitsu Embarks on Launch of Ambitious DX Project ‘Fujitra’

Aiming to strengthen competitiveness in the digital age, Fujitsu proudly announces the full launch of a company-wide DX(1) project in October 2020. The project, dubbed Fujitra (Fujitsu Transformation) aims at a complete reevaluation and shift in business processes, organizations, and corporate culture, in addition to products, services, and business models.

Under the leadership of Takahito Tokita, CEO and Representative Director of Fujitsu Limited and Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDXO), and Yuzuru Fukuda, Corporate Executive Officer, CIO and Deputy- CDXO of Fujitsu Limited, who joined the company from SAP Japan Co Ltd in April 2020, the Fujitra project will accelerate transformation within the Fujitsu Group across different units and regions.

The targets of this ambitious transformation initiative represent important challenges in management and at the operational-level, ranging from the creation of new business, the growth of strategic business, and the enhancement of profitability of existing businesses, to the standardization and streamlining of various internal processes, talent management, and working environment. Fujitsu will apply design thinking, agile methodology, and other frameworks to tackle these persistent problems while listening to the voices of customers and employees.

In recent years, industry frameworks and business models are changing at an unprecedented speed, as revealed by the emergence of disruptive innovators using digital technology to upend existing paradigms in all industries.