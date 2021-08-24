Fujifilm India Launches Revoria PC 1120 Production Printing Press

Fujifilm India has announced the launch of Revoria PC 1120, a production color printing press for the high-end professional printing market. The Revoria PC 1120 can print up to 6 colours simultaneously, whereas a standard machine can only print four colours in 1 pass. This revolutionary product sits atop the digital production-printing segment and with the launch Fujifilm aims to transform the production printing market with its efficiency and precision.

Revoria derived from the blending of “revolution” and the suffix “-ia” meaning country or land, which asserts Fujifilm’s dedication to revolutionize the production printing business, by foraying into new “lands” or innovative spaces and creating unprecedented value. The Revoria PC 1120 comes equipped with a one-pass, six-color print engine, up to two special toners such as gold, silver, clear, white, pink, and textured that can be used in addition to the basic CMYK toners. These toners enable high-value, high quality printing such as metallic colors, pop ups, creates overlays and underlays of designs my mixing special colors with CMYK in addition to getting natural skin textures. To support printing companies in their business expansion and increase productivity with new applications, there are built in tools like AI and other automation technology in the system. Fujifilm has designed the latest Revoria press to provide quality to the customer in many different ways.

Speaking on the launch of the printer, Mr. Kentaro Imafaku, Head of Department, Graphic Arts said, “At Fujifilm, the wheel never stops churning and our developers remain in a continuous quest for innovation and creative design that would benefit the customer in all the ways necessary. With the Revoria PC 1120, we set foot on another landmark in the printing industry by developing a printer that can print 6 colours at a pass. The demand for this product would be immense in the Indian market and we are confident that our customers will be raving about this revolutionary product. At Fujifilm, we are committed to provide best-in class services to our users at the most affordable rates in the market.”

The Revoria PC 1120 prints at a high speed of 120 pages per minute (A4 horizontal) while achieving high definition, high resolution prints of 2,400 dpi with its Super EA-Ecotoner, which boasts the smallest toner particle size in the industry. It is capable of printing metallic colours like Gold, silver with combinations in overlays and underlays that give a variety of shades of metallic, which are useful in decoration and improving print aesthetics. It can further run on non-paper substrates like films and metallic sheets because of its unique technology of removing static electricity from paper. It also automatically divides the image data into five colors of cyan, magenta, yellow, black (CMYK) and pink. The fluorescent colours of the pink toner expands the colour gamut significantly, thus resulting in vibrant printouts especially on people images showing vivid colours and with smoother skin tones.

The overall product has been designed to provide customers the best value-for their money. Its Air Suction Feeder and Static Removal Device provide a highly stable paper feeding for a wide variety of papers such as paper containing concentrated amounts of paper dust, cohesive coated paper, and film. Additionally, Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables automatic image corrections for photo images. Each photo image automatically enhances based on its existing lackluster condition such as image being too dark/too bright, backlight exposure, correction of skin tones, and bringing out the hues in blue skies.