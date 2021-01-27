Fortune Marketing Plans to Focus More on Make in India

Fortune Marketing celebrates 26 years of presence and excellence in the Indian ICT market as a leading distributor. The company, which started as a IT-trading company nearly two and half decades ago, has today evolved into an out-and-out distribution company for electronic security and computer hardware products with a solid pan-Indian presence and appeal. Fortune marketing also has its own reputed brands Enter (for IT and mobile accessories); and Secureye, for security products, while the company continues to operate as a renowned IT Distributor.

Fortune marketing has already started manufacturing in India some products such as smart cards, powerbanks, CCTV cameras, etc in the Delhi-based factory. They plan to manufacture more products in future.

Mr Manoj Gupta, Managing Director, Fortune Marketing, shares, “We are talking some foreign companies who want to manufacture in India, and things go fine we want to set up joint ventures in India which will provide products to the Indian market and also will involve in exports to global markets.”