Fortune Marketing Appointed as National Distributor for Panasonic India

Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd, one of the prominent companies in distribution business across India, has been associated with Panasonic India as national distributors. By virtue of this association, the former has been appointed as value added distributors for Panasonic India, which is one of the leading diversified technology companies in the world. The company has been entrusted with the job of distribution of Panasonic’s enterprise range comprising of – Commercial Android Signage Display, 4K UHD Commercial high brightness displays, Multi touch Interactive professional displays and Professional Video wall range of products.

Being the value- added national distributor, Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd will be in charge for distributing Panasonic’s wide enterprise range, comprising Commercial Android Signage Display, 4K UHD Commercial high brightness displays, Multi touch Interactive professional displays and Professional Video wall range of products.

This collaboration would enhance the B2B marketing techniques of Fortuna Marketing Services and they would benefit from the cutting -edge quality products and distinguished solutions will be a value add to our portfolio. Since Fortuna is an ISO 9001:2008 company and can distribute more than 500 products., this association would benefit the end user. Fortuna has been undertaking distribution of products from top tier global brands, with the help of channel and has become a one stop source for different security surveillance and IT requirements IP CCTV-products, Biometric products, Access Control, Computer Hardware and Peripherals, Data Storage Solutions, Networking, Mobile Accessories, Audio and Multimedia products and Software products. Panasonic India is one of the leaders in commercial displays and offers various professional range of Displays which includes Android Smart Professional displays, High brightness 24×7 usage displays designed for various business and commercial applications such as Airport Displays, Digital Menu boards, Advertisement boards to name a few.

Fortune Marketing has a track record of working with their 24 operational branches which caters to end-to-end requirements of the customers. It has one of the largest sales and distribution networks in the country and provides value added distribution for partners including last mile connect and support across marketing and promotions for Networking, IT, Security& Surveillance, Storage solutions and electronics products covering more than 7000 towns across 664 districts in India.

Panasonic India is one of the leaders in commercial displays and offers various professional range of Displays which includes Android Smart Professional displays, High brightness 24×7 usage displays designed for various business and commercial applications such as Airport Displays, Digital Menu boards, Advertisement boards to name a few. Panasonic also provides Video wall solutions with 49” to 55” with thinnest narrow bezel of 0.44mm of bezel. Entire series of touch professional displays for education, meeting rooms to name a few. Panasonic displays are supported by their in-house software called SignEdge. SignEdge is an enterprise class digital signage software that can control several thousand professional displays from a central location over cloud or, perpetual licensing.

“We are glad to partner with Panasonic. Their century plus legacy, cutting-edge quality products and distinguished solutions will be a value add to our portfolio. It will further enhance our B2B solutions range to the Indian market by offering best-in-class products through our strong distribution network,’’ Manoj Gupta, MD, Fortune Marketing said.