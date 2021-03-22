Fortinet Security Fabric Over 400 Technology Integrations in its Open Fabric Ecosystem

Fortinet announced the Fortinet Security Fabric has reached more than 400 technology integrations in its Open Fabric Ecosystem, to further deliver end-to-end security with broad visibility and seamless management through integrated, pre-validated solutions. These integrations are made possible through Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Partner Program, made up of strategic partnerships with industry-leading organizations to offer pre-validated solutions that provide advanced security and enhanced visibility across the entire digital infrastructure.

The evolving threat landscape coupled with a highly distributed workforce is rapidly expanding the digital attack surface. Many organizations using multiple vendors grapple with IT solutions working in isolation, leading to critical gaps that increase security risks. In fact, nearly two-thirds of enterprises in EMA’s Network Management Megatrends 2020 report indicated they use between four and 10 network management tools.

Fortinet helps organizations consolidate their solutions through the Security Fabric – an open architecture and integrated platform for complete visibility and comprehensive security across every network segment and device, whether it is hardware, virtual or cloud-based. Through Fortinet’s Fabric Ecosystem, the Security Fabric has more than 400 integrations, unifying an array of solutions that communicate and work together to detect, monitor, block, and remediate attacks across the entire attack surface.

