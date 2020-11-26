Fortinet Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

Fortinet has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructurefor three years in a row. This Gartner Customers’ Choice recognitionis based on the ranking of vendors by verified end-user professionals – both the number of end-user reviews and the vendor’s overall user rating are considered when determining these rankings.Fortinet believes that this additional customer validation further highlights that Fortinet’s simple, secure, and scalable approach to LAN Edge resonates with customers. Building off the power of Security-driven Networking and our industry-leading FortiGate Next-generation Firewall, Fortinet offers a LAN Edge solution that can scale to any deployment’s needs, from campus to branch to the remote worker.

Gartner defines a vendor in the Visionaries Quadrantas one that “demonstrates an ability to increase features in its offering to provide a unique and differentiated approach to the market. A Visionary will have innovated in one or more of the key areas of access layer technologies within the enterprise (for example, security, management or operational efficiency). The ability to apply differentiating functionality across the entire access layer will affect its position.”

Fortinet believes this placement, coupled with the cybersecurity provider’s legacy as an innovator, is further reinforcement that Fortinet and its Security-driven Networking strategy deliversa unique and differentiated approach to the infrastructure market.

Fortinet’s Security-driven Networking approach to wired and wireless networking provides customers with a feature-rich offering that is secure by design and not by add-on, integrates into a larger platform to reduce complexity, and increases features without additional licensing to best address IT’s long-term TCO goals

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “We believe that our ability to execute our Security-driven Networking approach enables us to offer customers a simplified, secure, accelerated network and user experience. More, we also believe our Security-driven Networking approach is why Fortinet is placed as one of two companies in the Visionary Quadrant in the 2020 Gartner Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure Magic Quadrant.”