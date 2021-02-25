Fortinet Named as 2021 Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ Voice for 2nd Consec Year

Fortinet today announced that it has been named a 2021 Gartner Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights’ Voice of the Customer for WAN Edge Infrastructure and Email Security for its Secure SD-WAN and Forti Mail solutions.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions are based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, or using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and Forti Mail solutions. The recognition is also based on ranking as high in both review coverage and overall market ratings of a broad mix of enterprises of different sizes and across varied industries and regions.

This marks the second consecutive year that Fortinet was named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN received the highest number of reviews of all products across a wide range of industry segments, verticals, and company sizes. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution was also recently recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure and scored highest for two Use Cases (Small Footprint Retail WAN and Security-Sensitive WAN) in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure reports.

Fortinet believes that its two-time distinction as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure and additional recognition from Gartner expertsaffirms the company’s Security-Driven Networking approach to SD-WAN andunderscores its commitment to delivering unmatched ROI for our customers.