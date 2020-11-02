Fortinet Launches FortiGate 2600F Firewall that Integrates Networking and Security

Fortinet announced the FortiGate 2600F, Fortinet’s latest network firewall that enables security-driven networking, to protect multiple edges including hybrid data centers, multi-cloud environments and large-scale remote workforces. Powered by Fortinet’s purpose-built security processing units (SPUs), NP7 and CP9,the FortiGate 2600F offers some of the highest performance figures in the industry with Security Compute Ratings of up to 10 times higher than competitor solutions to enable the following use cases for large enterprises:

Highspeed cloud on-ramps: The FortiGate 2600F enables highly secure and extremely fast cloud on-ramps to connect enterprise data centers to multiplecloud environments, allowing organizations to effectively use cloud-based applications to analyze big data.

Protect any edge at any scale: The FortiGate 2600F provides full visibility with SSL inspection (including TLS1.3), detects unauthorized applications and threats, and protects users and data that traverse through hybrid data center environmentsto manage external risks. FortiGate 2600F offers hardware-accelerated resiliency through IPv4 and IPv6 DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) metering for flooding attacks to ensure business continuity for services edge.

Flexibility to empower large remote workforces:The FortiGate 2600F is engineered for flexibility to enable a large remote workforce to come online with speed and productivity. The FortiGate 2600F ensures confidentiality and integrity of sensitive company data in transit and monitoring to align with an organization’s existing cybersecurity. The FortiGate 2600F offers an average of 9x faster IPsec VPN to allow organizations to implement business continuity while sustaining ongoing operations.

Simplify operations and realize better ROI: A recent Fortinet survey of cybersecurity leaders showed almost 70% of organizations are concerned about insider threats. FortiGate 2600F combines segmentation, SD-WAN and network firewall capabilities in a single compact platform to help large enterprises reduce complexity, simplify operations and take advantage of ROI benefits. The 2600F also reduces the attack surface through segmentation and protects corporate data and business applications with AI/ML-powered FortiGuard Labs Services. FortiGate 2600F enables hardware-accelerated VXLAN segmentation to enable secure and super-fast communication within hybrid IT architectures leveraging Virtual Extension LAN (VXLAN).

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, “Enterprise organizations are accelerating their digital innovation initiatives while also having to secure a remote and hybrid workforce.In this complex environment, deploying enterprise-class security anywhere is essential. Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach accelerates the convergence of networking and security to protect any edge, including enterprise data center, WAN, and cloud edges -all from a single network firewall platform.”