Fortinet Extends Availability of FreeSelf-Paced NSE Cybersecurity Training Courses

Fortinet announced that all self-paced advanced security training courses will remain free beyond 2021. Fortinet is committed to developing a diverse cybersecurity workforce by continuingto offer free security training for anyone around the world.Fortinet’s free training initiative provides learners with the following:

Access to more than 30 free security courses: These courses are on topics ranging from secure SD-WAN to operational technology (OT) security to cloud security with more courses expected to be added throughout the year. Additionally, pre-recorded lab demos by cybersecurity experts are available for on-demand viewing.

Preparation for NSE Certification exams: Most of the free courses are from the official curriculum for the Fortinet NSE Certification Program.Fortinet’s Certification Program is an eight-level program that has issued more than half a million certifications.

Continuing professional credits: Through a partnership with (ISC)2, individuals can use their free training completion – as well as any NSE training course –to gain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for CISSP and other (ISC)2 designations. Learners earn one credit for every hour ofNSE Training Institute training they do with Fortinet.

NSE Training Institute partners with global leaders like the World Economic Forum, academic institutions and nonprofitsto deliver cyber training to students, veterans, women, minorities and other untapped resources.NSE Training Institute’s extensive ecosystem of public and private partnerships further enables Fortinet to address the skills gap by increasing the access and reach of its award-winning NSE training curriculum.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARCat Fortinet, “With over 800,000 registrations for our free training offerings in 2020,it has become clear that Fortinet’s NSE training is fulfilling a huge needfor all levels of security professionals.As such we are committed to continue offering the entire catalogue of self-paced Network Security Expert training at no cost until we see the skills gaptrend reverse. Together with our ecosystem of academic and commercial training providers as well as government and NGO partnerships, we will continue to provide the industry with a diverse, equitable and inclusive pipeline of security professionals.”