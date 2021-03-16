Fortinet Expands Engage Partner Program Benefits to Further Enable Channel Business Growth

To further enable channel partners to address these customer needs, the Engage 2.0 Partner Program will now include New Consumption Models: Fortinet is continuing to enable MSSP and SP partners to build services and grow their business leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric with new consumption models for FortiSIEM, FortiEDR, FortiClient, FortiSOAR, FortiAI and FortiDeceptor.

According to Gartner, by 2024, more than 90% of buyers looking to outsource to security services providers will focus on threat detection and response services. Fortinet has seen an uptake of our consumption offerings, which continues to grow significantly as partners take advantage of tapping into this market demand for threat detection security outcomes.

With more and more customers looking for flexible consumption models, the introduction of new ways to consume Fortinet’s end point solutions enable MSSPs and SPs to offer their customers new security services that can be quickly deployed and at lower costs.