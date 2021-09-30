Fortinet Continues its Secure SD-WAN Momentum with New Global Service Providers

Fortinet announced six new service providers have selected Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to differentiate their business and deliver new value-added services to customers. These six organizations, including Tata Teleservices, Comcast Business, Granite Telecommunications, C&W Business Panama, Acuative and 1&1 Versatel, are expanding their customer offerings powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, continuing Fortinet’s momentum with an existing and expanding list of service providers (SPs).

Complexity Impeding Digital Innovations

Many organizations are challenged with poor visibility and analytics into their network. Additionally, tasks that need to be performed manually increase time, cost and likelihood of error, as well as a reduction in flexibility and increase in network outages. IT teams are looking to prevent these network outages and remove human error that is the major cause of downtime and security breaches.

To help prevent customers from having to face these challenges, service providers around the world are developing new services powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to simplify the WAN architecture and management and to accelerate deployment. As a result, they’re able to provide customers with greater insights into their network, enforcing consistent policy across off-and on- network users, extensive ecosystem integrations, proactive WAN remediation and automation.

SPs Deliver Additional Value-add Services Powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helps SPs differentiate their managed services with superior quality of experience, accelerated convergence and efficient operation.

Accelerated Convergence Powered by One Operating System: Fortinet accelerates the convergence of security and networking with organically developed and consolidated key functions encompassing SD-WAN, NGFW, advanced routing and access proxy for ZTNA support. Having one solution that offers all these capabilities in one eliminates device sprawl and enforces one policy consistent across all edges – including off and on network users – and provides flexible deployment options.

Fortinet accelerates the convergence of security and networking with organically developed and consolidated key functions encompassing SD-WAN, NGFW, advanced routing and access proxy for ZTNA support. Having one solution that offers all these capabilities in one eliminates device sprawl and enforces one policy consistent across all edges – including off and on network users – and provides flexible deployment options. Superior Quality of Experience for users and IT teams: Delivering superior quality of experience for both end users and IT teams is a win-win situation for service providers. User experience is enhanced with accelerated access, performance, increased uptime to cloud-based critical business applications using a cloud-on-ramp approach, and is unaffected by location whether the user is in or outside the office. Fortinet developed and introduced the world’s only SD-WAN ASIC (SOC4) to enable customers to provide superior SD-WAN experience by accelerating their application performance.

Delivering superior quality of experience for both end users and IT teams is a win-win situation for service providers. User experience is enhanced with accelerated access, performance, increased uptime to cloud-based critical business applications using a cloud-on-ramp approach, and is unaffected by location whether the user is in or outside the office. Fortinet developed and introduced the world’s only SD-WAN ASIC (SOC4) to enable customers to provide superior SD-WAN experience by accelerating their application performance. Efficient Operations Across WAN and Cloud Edges: With services powered by Fortinet Secure SD-WAN,SPs are able to offer customers a consistent view and analytics into their network operations, dramatically reducing the cost of operations, vastly improving MTTR, and accelerating deployment. Fortinet’s pioneered Secure SD-WAN helps automate the delivery of network services across their entire life-cycle, Day 0, Day 1, and Day 2+ at large scale while protecting against the entire digital attack surface.

Mr. Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution continues to be used by global service providers and MSSPs to power new managed services with a global adoption rate of over 30,000 customers. Our partners are able to deliver consolidated key functions, ranging from security, SD-WAN, advanced routing and ZTNA services with natively available access proxy, through one solution given Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach. As a result, our SP and MSSP partners are able to tap into new market opportunities and grow their business by uniquely meeting customer needs.”