Fortinet Announces Commitment to Become Carbon Neutral by 2030 and Completes Net-Zero Sunnyvale Headquarter Campus

Fortinet solutions announced its environmental sustainability commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030, and the completion of its newnet-zeroSunnyvale headquarters campus as part of its broader commitment to social responsibility.

In alignment with the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) methodology and global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, Fortinet will become carbon-neutral by 2030 through the use of renewable energy, energy and carbon efficiency methodologies, and emissions offset programs across its owned operations globally, including offices, warehouses, and data centers. Currently, Fortinet has measured its Scope 1 and 2 emissions and will capture the inventory of its Scope 3 emissions in 2022. This information will be disclosed in Fortinet’s first sustainability report to be published by mid 2022.

Fortinet’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) includes delivering on our company vision – a digital world you can always trust – by innovating sustainable security technologies, diversifying cybersecurity talent, and promoting responsible business across our value chain. Through its CSR approach, Fortinet remains committed to respecting the environment and complying with evolving guidelines and regulations related to environmental sustainability, as overseen by its Social Responsibility Committee—a board-level committee created to oversee the company’s objectives, strategy and risks relating to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, including Environmental, Social and Governance matters.

A proof point of Fortinet’s dedication to environmental sustainability is the development and completion of Fortinet’s new corporate headquarters building, which is on-track to become LEED-Gold Certified. The Sunnyvale campusis an honoree in the “Office/R&D Build” category of the 2021 Silicon Valley Business Journal Structures Awards and uses 30% less energy than a standard building.Key features in the building that help reduce environmental impact include photovoltaic panels and a radiant cooling system that conserves energy and will save 76,600 gallons of water per year.These environmental-minded features, such as the use of solar panels and purchased renewable energy in the company’s owned facilities across North America and Europe, align with Fortinet leadership’s long engagement in the concept of sustainability.

Climate change continues to pose a significant threat, and all business and public organizations around the globe must do their part to address it. Further to efforts in its own operations, Fortinet is focused on reducing the environmental footprint of its customers by innovating highly efficient, integrated appliances and cloud-based security solutions.

Years of dedicated innovation and the development of the industry’s only security-focused processors built for unparalleled power and efficiency have allowed Fortinet to integrate multiple security and networking functions into a single appliance, saving on energy, space and cooling. As a result, Fortinet’s FortiGate security appliances provide its customers with power consumption that is 3 to 16 times lower than its competitors’ solutions and unequalled product environmental sustainability impact.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Fortinet has led every evolution of cybersecurity innovation over the past two decades. Innovation that drives environmental sustainability is also core to our efforts to making the world a safe and sustainable place to live and work. We believe it is our corporate responsibility to continue to reduce the environmental footprint of our products and continue to adopt responsible approaches in our daily operations. The announcement of our 2030 net-zero target and our new net-zero corporate headquarters are concrete proofpoints of our commitment.”