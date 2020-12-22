Fortinet Announced New Integrations with Amazon Web Services to Provide Advanced Security

Fortinet announced new integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further provide customers with advanced security across their cloud platforms, applications, and network. Fortinet’s cloud security solutions – including its virtual next-generation firewall, FortiGate-VM and web application firewall (WAF), FortiWeb – are designed to protect workloads and business applications across on-premises data centers and cloud environments. Fortinet is continuing to provide a broad set of natively integrated security solutions using AWS to provide customers with full visibility and control of applications and centralized management across cloud and hybrid environments. The newest integrations on AWS include:

Fortinet Managed IPS Rules Powered by FortiGuard Labs: Fortinet provides managed IPS rulesets powered by threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs for the recently introduced AWS Network Firewall. This is a new managed service that makes it easy to deploy essential network protections for all of a customer’s Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs). Through this integration, organizations can use Fortinet managed IPS rules to centrally set policies across all of their Amazon VPCs and accounts. These new Fortinet managed rulesets make it easy for customers to import rules and integrate FortiGuard Labs’ threat intelligence with AWS Network Firewall as an additional layer of protection. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s threat intelligence and research organization, provides proven threat intelligence to protect organizations from malicious cyberattacks. Using millions of global network sensors, FortiGuard Labs monitors the worldwide attack surface and employs artificial intelligence (AI) to mine that data for new threats.