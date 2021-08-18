Fortinet and HashiCorp Announce FortiManager Integration with Terraform to Automate and Simplify Cloud Security

Fortinet announced integration between Fortinet’s FortiManager and HashiCorp Terraform to simplify and automate Day 0 and Day 1 operations for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments leveraging the Fortinet Security Fabric.

Automating Security Across Complex Cloud Environments

Over 90 percent of enterprises employ multi- and hybrid clouds. As a result, cloud and network operational teams can be overwhelmed by managing infrastructure and deployments across the various different cloud environments they use. Organizations are challenged to interconnect applications and data across clouds, data centers and branches, many times at the expense of compromising security and operational efficiency. At the same time, misconfiguration is the number one security risk affecting cloud deployments due in large part to manual processes.

With organizations leveraging hybrid cloud and multi-cloud to move faster and be more agile, they are lookingtoautomate and scale their DevOps lifecycle through the use of InfrastructureasCode (IaC) to provision, configure and teardown needed cloud infrastructure on demand.

Terraform Integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric

Fortinet’s integration with Terraform provides customers with more ways to efficiently deploy, manage and automate security across even the most complex multi-cloud environments. These integrations include:

The latest FortiManager Terraform provider supports FortiOS versions 6.0, 6.2, 6.4 and 7.0. With this provider, DevOps teams can freely and easily deploy and leverage theFortinet Security Fabric in their Terraform-enabled InfrastructureasCode (IaC) across any cloud deployments.

Organizations can use the latest version of the FortiOS supported by the Terraform provider with a common configuration used across FortiOS 6.0 to 7.0 versions. This significantly reduces operational complexity and speeds deployment of FortiGate VM Next Generation Firewalls. The FortiOSTerraform provider includes 38 categories, 587 resources, 226 data sources, 378 self-check modulesand 822 help files. It has registered more than 56,000 installs.

With broad Terraform provider integration, the FortinetSecurity Fabric delivers flexibility for organizations to pursue any digital innovation journey they need across clouds, with centralized management and visibility across all environments. Fortinet’s Adaptive Cloud Security offerings enable organizations to freely integrate cloud security from Fortinet in any cloud environment and supports all cloud use cases across cloud network, applications and platform to help customers secure any application on any cloud.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “With the integration between FortiManager and Terraform, Fortinet and HashiCorp are enabling organizations to automate security provisioning, eliminate errors caused by misconfiguration, and simplify the rollout and change management of security policies. Ultimately, this integration provides organizations with more confidence to implement new applications while reducing their infrastructures’ complexities.”