Fortinet Again Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

Fortinet announced that Fortinet has again been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the second year in a row.

Fortinet believes that this recognition is in part due to its ability to offer customers an intelligent Local Area Network (LAN) Edge solution that delivers a robust set of features—including built-in Network Access Control (NAC)—and integrated, pervasive security with simplified management supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. By offering customers a LAN Edge solution that takes a Security-driven Networking approach, Fortinet enables organizations to tightly integrate their network infrastructure and security architecture to more easily deliver new digital innovation outcomes, allowing IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than spending time managing common network issues.

Fortinet Delivers a Feature-Rich LAN Edge Solution

With Fortinet’s LAN Edge solution, customers can realize the following benefits:

Robust Security with Reduced TCO: By bundling all of its key features into the FortiGate next-generation firewall without the need for additional licenses, Fortinet’s LAN Edge solution reduces overall TCO and eliminates overlays to improve security and network visibility. No additional license or cost is required to enable LAN Edge management, and even network access control (NAC) features can be enabled and leveraged without the need for additional costly licenses.

Fortinet remains committed to continued innovation in this mature market and believes that its LAN Edge solution stands apart as a result of its focus on features over licensing, security by design, and platform integration with built-in intelligence that addresses digital innovation requirements.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, at Fortinet, said, “By taking a Security-driven Networking approach, Fortinet’s LAN Edge solution delivers robust security features and simplified management with AI and machine learning to support customers’ digital innovation initiatives. We believe that being recognized as a Visionary in the Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row is a testament to Fortinet’s ongoing commitment to innovate, break down technology silos, and deliver intelligent, integrated networking and security solutions.”