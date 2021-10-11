Fortinet Again Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Fortinet announced its position as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, placing highest in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute. This marks the second year in a row that Fortinet has been recognized as a Leader for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. Fortinet believes that its dedication to SD-WAN innovation and ability to support and secure work-from-anywhere has contributed to its position in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is designed to address a variety of customer use cases—including:

Empowering Work-from-Anywhere: The work-from-anywhere model that was adopted during the COVIDpandemicis predicted to become the norm for many organizations, even as offices reopen. Remote workers’ quality of experience as well as security are top of mind for organizations. With built-in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Access Proxy function at no additional cost, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN ensures superior user experience, advanced security, and complete visibilityacross all users, applications, and devices on or off the network.With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, organizations arealso able to eliminate device sprawl and enforce one policy consistently across all edges to protect the entire attack surface.

Securing the WAN Edge: Taking a Security-driven Networking approach, Fortinet Secure SD-WANconsolidates SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), and advanced routing capabilities to simplify WAN architecture, improve operational efficiencies and deliverconsistent security on- and off-network—all powered by one operating system, FortiOS. And with the industry’s only SD-WAN ASIC, organizations can achieve this all while ensuring high-performance.

Consolidating and Securing the Branch Network: Fortinet Secure SD-Branch extends the features of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN across the entire branch network to deliver the most secure and manageable remote branch. Secure SD-WAN is a foundational element of Secure SD-Branch and enables customers to converge security, WAN, LAN, and WLAN at distributed locations.

Enabling the Cloud On-Ramp:For enterprises that are adopting a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud addresses multi-cloud connectivity challenges and simplifies cloud on-ramp by establishingsecure, fast connectivity and high performance into the cloud, in the cloud, and across clouds.

Delivering SD-WAN at Any Scale:As the nature of work changes, digital transformation continues, and organizations adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, the ability to deliver SD-WAN anywhere at any scale is critical—from headquarters to branch locations, to the cloud, home offices and more. With the ability to scale to over 10,000 sites and single pane-of-glass management, global organizations that require ease of management at any scale can depend on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to drive operational efficiencies. Fortinet delivers a scalable, flexible Secure SD-WAN solution that can meet the requirements of any organization regardless of size, across any vertical—now and into the future.

Mr. Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “Five years ago, Fortinet led the industry when it pioneered a Security-driven Networking approach to SD-WAN to ensure consistent security and high performance for enterprises worldwide. Our dedication to continual Secure SD-WAN innovation has now led us to be the first vendor to integrate ZTNA with SD-WAN to empower the hybrid work era. We believe that our placement as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure is a testament to our ability to meet evolving customer needs across any use case, deployment size or vertical, with a solution that is secure, flexible and scalable.”

Earlier this year, Fortinet was also named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure for the second year in a row. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.