Fortinet Again Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

Fortinet announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls. This marks the 11th time Fortinet has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-generation Firewalls(NGFWs) are an integral component of Fortinet’s Security Fabricplatform, which provides broad visibility and protection across the entire attack surface. Fortinet FortiGate NGFWs protect any edge and at any scalebecause they are powered by purpose-built Security Processing Units (SPUs)resulting in the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating. Fortinet continues to drive innovation with its SecureSD-WAN offering as well, with advanced routing and industry’s most flexible security options via an integrated NGFW or SASE-based cloud-delivered security.

Fortinet believes its placement in the Leaders quadrant is largely due to the company’s ongoing commitment to offera Security-driven Networking approach, which integrates security into every element of the network and enables customers to:

Manage operational and security risks for better businesscontinuity: Digital transformation offers tremendous opportunities for businesses to create value and realize efficiencies. However, it also creates new security risks, such as expanding the attack surface for would-be cyber adversaries. With Fortinet NGFWs, customers can achieve full visibility into their networks, applications, and potential threats. Fortinet offers the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating through the power of the company’s purpose-built Secure ProcessingUnits (SPUs – e.g. NP7) to deliver optimal user experience at any scale.

Reduce Cost and Complexity: As the digital attack surface expands, security teams must also expand their defense capabilities. Fortinet NGFWsallow customers to build defense in depth through segmentation, dynamic trust,and advancedsecurity inspectionto keep operations running.

Improve Operational Efficiencies: A single-pane-of-glass management enabled by Fabric Management Centerprovides a complete and consolidated view across a variety of network edges, on-prem or in the cloud. Fabric Management Center providesautomation, and orchestration for the Security Fabric that extends to 400+ ecosystem integrations.

Building off the power of Security-driven Networking and our industry-leading FortiGate NGFWs, Fortinet also offers industry’s most flexible and hyperscale security solutionsto meet escalating and often unpredictable capacity needs that can quickly outpacean organization’ssecurity solution performance capabilities.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “We believe Fortinet delivers the broadest and most complete security platform in the industry. We have pioneered the Security-driven Networking approach, integrating security into every element of the network and enabling customers to protect any edge, at any scale. We credit our continued successes to our ongoing commitment to innovation, unique and flexible security platform, and approach to securing the entire attack surface – whether on-prem or in the cloud.”