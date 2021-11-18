FortiGuard Labs Predicts Cyberattacks Aimed at Everything From Crypto Wallets to Satellite Internet

“Cybercriminals are evolving and becoming more like traditional APT groups; zero-day equipped, destructive, and able to expand their techniques as needed to achieve their goals. We will see attacks spanning further outside of the extended network, even into space, as attackers take advantage of a fragmented perimeter, siloed teams, and tools as well as a greatly expanded attack surface. These threats will leave overwhelmed IT teams scrambling to cover every possible avenue of attack. To combat these evolving threats, organizations need to adopt a Security Fabric platform founded on a cybersecurity mesh architecture.”

Cyber adversaries are evolving and expanding their attack methods to target new areas for exploit spanning the entire attack surface especially as work-from-anywhere continues. They are looking to maximize opportunity from the 5G-enabled edge to the core network, home, and even satellite internet in space. The forward-looking trends reveal strategies FortiGuard Labs anticipates cyber adversaries will leverage going forward, along with recommendations that will help defenders prepare to protect against these oncoming attacks.

Attacks are often discussed in terms of left-hand and right-hand threats when viewed through an attack chain such as the MITRE ATT&CK framework. On the left side of the attack chain are efforts spent pre-attack, which includes planning, development, and weaponization strategies. On the right is the more familiar execution phase of attacks. FortiGuard Labs predicts that cybercriminals will spend more time and effort on reconnaissance and discovering zero-day capabilities to exploit new technologies and ensure more successful attacks. Unfortunately, there will also be an increase in the rate at which new attacks can be launched on the right due to the expanding Crime-as-a-Service market.

Going forward, this will evolve as deep fakes become a growing concern because they leverage AI to mimic human activities and can be used to enhance social engineering attacks. In addition, the bar to creating deep fakes will be lowered through the continued commercialization of advanced applications. These could eventually lead to real-time impersonations over voice and video applications that could pass biometric analysis posing challenges for secure forms of authentication such as voiceprints or facial recognition.

botnet malware is already being written for Linux platforms. This further expands the attack surface into the core of the network and increases the threats that need to be defended in general. This has ramifications for operational technology (OT) devices and supply chains in general that run on Linux platforms.

FortiGuard Labs expects to see new proof-of-concept (POC) threats targeting satellite networks over the next year as satellite-based internet access continues to grow. The biggest targets will be organizations that rely on satellite-based connectivity to support low-latency activities, like online gaming or delivering critical services to remote locations, as well as remote field offices, pipelines, or cruises and airlines. This will also expand the potential attack surface as organizations add satellite networks to connect previously off-grid systems, such as remote OT devices, to their interconnected networks. As this happens, attack types such as ransomware are likely to follow.

While individual wallets may not have as big a payoff, this could change as businesses begin to increasingly use digital wallets as currency for online transactions. As this happens, it is likely that more malware will be designed specifically to target stored credentials and to drain digital wallets.

Esports are organized, multiplayer video gaming competitions, often involving professional players and teams. It is a booming industry that is on track to surpass $1 billion in revenue this year. Esports are an inviting target for cybercriminals, whether by using DDoS attacks, ransomware, financial and transactional theft, or social engineering attacks since they require constant connectivity and are often played out of inconsistently secured home networks or in situations with large amounts of open Wi-Fi access.

CMS IT Services which recently released a CXO guide entitled ’Staying competitive in the post-pandemic decade’ has come out with their second edition. The guide’ssecond edition focuses on the digital tech that will influence the manufacturing sector in the next decade. It lists out technologies that will ignite innovation and accelerate a manufacturer’s competitive edge turning them into the ‘smart’ production hubs of tomorrow.

According to Anuj Vaid, Executive Director, CMS IT Services, “The World Economic Forum expects India to regain its position as the fifth-largest economy by 2025 and emerge as the third-largest economy by 2030. To achieve this, the manufacturing industry needs to scale up to international standards and create unique differentiations that will enable us to compete on global platforms.”

He further added that in the manufacturing industry, Smart manufacturing is the buzzword which will transform this sector. This will deliver real-time decision making, enhanced productivity, flexibility, and agility.

The CXO guide exemplifies technologies of the year 2022 that will shape the manufacturing industry. The technologies include zero trust architecture – Fortification of endpoints and a Zero-Trust posture is imperative, Cloud – Intelligent workload management and operational stability through custom cloud configurations is the way forward. Hyper automation – organizations will lower operational costs by 30% by combining hyper automation technologies with redesigned operational processes, conversational AI – chatbots empower small teams with small budgets to deliver 24/7 customer-first experience andIoT everywhere -Smart homes, wearables, smart cities, smart grid, and industrial internet will be the most popular applications.

The guide talks about the trends in the industry and focuses on Make in India. Coupled with favourable parameters such as a youthful population, increased domestic demand, and considerable return on investment, India is all set to emerge as an exciting new incubator for Industry 4.0. It also mentions that 25 sectors including pharmaceuticals, aviation, IT and BPM, automobiles and biotechnology are at the centre of the objective of India becoming a high-tech manufacturing hub with a 1 trillion USD manufacturing GDP, in no less than a decade.