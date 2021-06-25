FortiGate7121F Consolidates Networking, Security, Reliability and Scalability

FortiGate7121F reduces new risks need to be addressed to avoid business disruptions and to ensure low latency and the highest reliability and scalability without sacrificing end-to-end security and compliance.

Enables Consolidate Networking: FortiGate 7121F has the power to consolidate networking and security through a security-driven networking approach to deliver full visibility, the highest scalability and advanced security to protect business-critical applications in the distributed and hybrid 5G ecosystem.

Provides End-to-end security: Through the breadth of the Security Fabric, Fortinet provides end-to-end security for 5G private and public network ecosystems, while also offering flexible connectivity and threat intelligence capabilities.

Provides highest Security Compute Rating: The FortiGate 7121F, powered by Fortinet’s SPUs, offers some of the industry’s highest performance numbers including the highest Security Compute Rating compared to competing next-generation firewalls.

Unique features: FortiGate 7121F is two times faster than the industry average for threat protection and 19 times faster for SSL decryption to help enterprises remove blind spots.

Hybrid and hyperscale data centers: FortiGate Next-generation Firewalls are powered by purpose-built security processing units (SPUs), including the latest NP7 (Network Processor 7). They enable security-driven networking, and are ideal network firewalls for hybrid and hyperscale data centers.

Reduce cost and complexity: Fortinet NGFWs reduce cost and complexity by eliminating points products and consolidating industry-leading security capabilities such as secure sockets layer (SSL) inspection including the latest TLS1.3, web filtering, intrusion prevention system (IPS) to provide full visibility and protect any network edge.

Enables deliver optimal user experience: Fortinet NGFWs uniquely meet the performance needs of hyperscale and hybrid IT architectures, enabling organizations to deliver optimal user experience, and manage security risks for better business continuity.

5G will enable transformation and innovation for both the enterprise and mobile network operators (MNOs). To unleash its full potential, a new 5G ecosystem, including operational technology (OT) and industrial control vendors and public cloud vendors, is being formed to create new sets of applications and services that will drive this transformation for the industrial enterprise. This expanded 5G ecosystem introduces additional edges and expands the digital attack surface, posing new cybersecurity risks.