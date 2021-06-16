Formation of ‘All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association (AIFISPA)’

All the leading fixed line Internet Service Providers of India have come together to form a new industry body ‘All India Fixed Internet Service Providers Association (AIFISPA)’ to represent the interests of the fixed line internet service providers industry effectively.

In the last 15 months broadband data consmption saw massive spike owing to the pandemic. The fixed line broadband players have enabled entire industries to seamlessly migrate to a work from home setup, keeping the wheels of the economy running. School from home, tele medicine, video conferencing, entertainment via streaming are all some of the other ways in which fixed broadband players have really supported and enabled everyday lives through this pandemic. The industry hence is set to play a critical role in building a ‘Digital India’ and support government’s initiatives to enhance fiber optic infrastructure across the country.

The formation of this association is hence aimed to deploy measures to increase and achieve the fixed broadband internet connections pan India by solving industry challenges; to provide reliable and affordable broadband access to all through use of latest technologies; to foster healthy competition and innovation in the sector and be an important force to drive this industry towards growth trajectory.

Mission statement: To bring together India’s Fixed broadband service providers; to promote collaboration, foster digital mission of the Government and collectively work towards promotion of fixed internet proliferation across the length and breadth of India. AIFISPA, will be an exclusive body of fixed broadband service providers that intends to engage and assist Government organisations, who are the policymakers such as Dept of Telecommunications (DOT), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Ministry of Finance, various State Governments, and other relevant organisations to make ‘Digital India’ a reality. Some of the founding Members of AIFISPA include – ACT Fibernet, Shyam Spectra, You Broadband, Microsense, D-Vois, Vizag Broadcasting Company, Pioneer Elabs, Mithril Telecommunications, Bell Tele Services and BBNL.