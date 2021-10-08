Forcepoint Enhances Global Partner Ecosystem To Accelerate Customers’ Data-first SASE Journey

Forcepoint, a global leader in data-first cybersecurity, today announced strategic investments to the company’s Global Partner Program that will simplify how partners work with the company while creating significant new business and revenue growth pathways.

New enhancements to the Forcepoint Global Partner Program include the creation of an elite tier of Titanium partners delivering the highest levels of technical skills and services. The company is also automating its support infrastructure and introducing a more efficient engagement model with broader incentives that make it easier to work with Forcepoint while enabling partners of all levels to deliver greater customer value.

Forcepoint views partners as essential to the company’s go-to-market strategy in securing today’s hybrid workplace. The company’s net new business has grown nearly 50 percent in the last year as a result of momentum created by partners switching from legacy cybersecurity vendors to resell Forcepoint’s unique Data-first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, including many of the largest partners from Symantec and McAfee.

“Hitachi has partnered with Forcepoint for over 16 years with notable mutual success: its leading cybersecurity products deliver the data security and business flexibility which our customers need,” said Vivek Gupta, SVP Cyber Security Practice at Hitachi Systems “Joining the enhanced program at Titanium level offers us significant opportunities for growth, and with the tailored support of Forcepoint, we will be able to enable our customers as they begin their journeys into building SASE infrastructures.”

Data is the building block of today’s digitized economy but the opportunities for both innovation and malice around it are incalculable. Forcepoint leads the industry in Data-first SASE cyber security, enabling enterprise and government customers to add new cloud-first, hybrid-ready cyber security capabilities at the pace that suits their business requirements, not the vendor’s. The expanded Forcepoint Partner Program rewards partners that invest in jointly securing data wherever it is used, on-premises or in the cloud, for today’s remote workforces.

“The most successful companies stand on the shoulders of partners, and partner-led growth is central to our strategy,” said Parag Patel, senior vice president of channel sales for Forcepoint. “When 98 percent of our commercial business is through the channel, we’re confident we know what our partners need. They don’t want to feel left behind by cyber security vendors endlessly restructuring or overly focused on point products of the past. They want to build lucrative value-added infosec services and solutions that can proactively prevent compromise, mitigate risk and bring digital agility to customers. We expect our new Titanium partners to be at the forefront of this effort.”

Forcepoint built the Global Partner Program on the guiding principles of simplicity, growth and partner-led services to ensure customers have the security expertise and support needed, when they need it. In executing on these principles, Forcepoint has also made sales enablement more efficient while empowering partners to differentiate themselves based on their Forcepoint portfolio accreditation, technical skills and services delivered to secure data and enable business momentum for global organizations of all sizes.

Global Partner Program enhancements will go live on November 15, 2021 for Forcepoint’s global distributors and solution providers. The company will continue to launch new enhancements to partner programs, systems, portals, tools and enablement offerings throughout 2022.