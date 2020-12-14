Flipkart Launches Nokia Laptops in India

Marking Nokia’s entry into a new consumer-electronics segment, the Nokia laptop will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18, 2020. Nokia laptop will address a user’s multifunctional requirements with its sleek, ultralight-weight form-factor and super-fast processing

Flipkart has announced the launch of the Nokia PureBook X14 laptop marking the brand’s entry into the laptop segment. The Nokia PureBook X14 comes in a 1.1 kg ultralight and 16.8mm sleek form-factor. It features a 14″ Full HD screen that is powered by Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality. The sleek and powerful laptop will be available to pre-order on Flipkart from December 18, 2020, enabling users to experience an ultra-light life-on-the-go.

Addressing consumer’s work and entertainment needs, the Nokia PureBook X14 offers an immersive audio-visual experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos for headphones feature. The laptop is powered by an Intel i5 10th Gen quad-core processor with up to 4.2 GHz turbo frequency and comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The latest-gen processor coupled with a 512GB NVMe SSD enables super-fast boot-up, processing as well as delivers great performance during simulations, data crunching and content creation. The HD IR webcam with Windows Hello face unlock, backlit keyboard with adjustable brightness, and the precision touchpad with multiple gesture options enable great functionality and ease of use while working from home.

Vipul Mehrotra, Vice President – Nokia Brand Partnerships, said “Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is testament to our successful collaboration with Flipkart. We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia branded laptop which brings innovation to address a gap in the market, as well as the style, performance and reliability that the Nokia brand is known for.”