FireEye Announced ‘Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence’ SaaS-based Offering

FireEye, the intelligence-led security company, today announced Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence – the first SaaS-based offering by Mandiant Solutions to combine its Threat Intelligence with data from the frontlines of its industry-leading cyber incident response engagements, delivered through an easy-to-use management platform.

“For years, Mandiant Threat Intelligence has led the industry with the highest quality reporting that comprehensively details the threat environment, enabling organizations to prioritize threats and manage cyber security risk,” said Sandra Joyce, Executive Vice President of Mandiant Threat Intelligence at FireEye. “We are now making emerging intelligence accessible to all defenders as it is discovered, regardless of the technology they have deployed. Now customers of all sizes have unprecedented access to the depth and breadth of threat intelligence Mandiant offers, appropriate to their budget and unique needs.”

Mandiant Threat Intelligence provides organizations with information on active threats as they emerge and is the first generally available SaaS offering on the new Mandiant Advantage platform. Mandiant Solutions plans to introduce a family of Mandiant Advantage SaaS offerings to augment and automate global security teams with controls-agnostic, actionable breach, adversary, operational and machine intelligence data from the company’s global deployment of product telemetry and the Mandiant front lines.

With more than 300 intelligence analysts and researchers, and more than 200,000 hours in 2019 responding to breaches, Mandiant knows more about attackers and the latest threats than any other company in the security industry. Now with Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence, security defenders can access these insights faster and in ways never shared before. By extending this timely look into what’s happening across multiple Mandiant frontlines, organizations can more easily prioritize the threats that matter to them most right now.

“Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence delivers immediate value by making it easy to understand, prioritize, and act upon the emerging insights from Mandiant front lines,” according to the cyber threat intelligence lead of a Fortune 100 consulting firm. “With just a few clicks we’ve been able to display dashboards and readouts specific to where we need to focus security defenses. Further, the Advantage visuals help us communicate this knowledge back to our stakeholders and executives in a highly consumable way.”

“Lots of vendors say that they have the leading threat intelligence, however, the focus is typically on inputs,” said Chris Kissel, Research Director, Worldwide Security & Trust Products at IDC. “Mandiant Advantage is a divergence from the traditional path. By consolidating expertise backed products and services under Mandiant, customers get a vendor agnostic view into the effectiveness of outcomes. This pairing makes Mandiant truly differentiated.”